Jail or Dh5,000 penalty: Unless a child is enrolled in a school in the UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Public Prosecution has warned that failing to enroll a child in school during the period of compulsory education will lead to imprisonment or a fine of Dh5,000. The authority has reiterated children’s right to education in the country, stating: ‘Every child shall have the right to education. In addition, the state shall grant equal opportunities to all children in accordance with the law’.

‘The person responsible for taking care of a child must not expose that child to abandonment, homelessness, or negligence or leave that child without monitoring or follow-up or to stop managing his/her affairs or to fail to enroll him/her in an educational institution or to leave him/her unattended while in the compulsory education stage,’ it read.

Read more: 9/11: The bias towards Muslim Americans persists after two decades

The punishment for violating this provision will be imprisonment or a monetary fine of Dh5,000 or more, Public Prosecution announced. From the age of six up until the completion of Grade 12 or its equivalent – whichever comes first – education in the UAE is compulsory.