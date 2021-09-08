Kerala government to up Vaccine Production Zone

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government will set up a Vaccine Production Zone at the Life Science Park in Thonnakkal, Thiruvananthapuram. This was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the cabinet meeting.

Special packages will be sanctioned to anchor industries that are ready to start vaccine production units at the park. A land lease for 60 years with a subsidy of 50 per cent in the lease premium was also announced by the CM.

‘Vaccine Production Zone at Life Sciences Park, TVM. Special package for anchor industries setting up units – land lease for 60 years, 50% subsidy in premium, exemption in stamp duty and registration fee, loans up to Rs 100 Cr, approvals in 30 days, electricity and water subsidy etc’, Pinarayi Vijayan tweeted.

The government will lease out 85,000-sq-ft building to be at the park on an annual basis if companies make sure it is suitable for setting up vaccine production units. Only qualified companies will be considered anchor industries and they will be invited to set up their units in the park after evaluation by a technical committee, said the CM.