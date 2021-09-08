‘Look who’s cooking’: In a chef’s hat, Capt. Amarinder welcomes Olympians with lamb and rice

Despite the cauldron of political turmoil in Punjab, the Congress drama will get a good dinner on Wednesday, as one of the main protagonists, Captain Amarinder Singh, will assume the role of chef for the day. The Patiala royal has made a promise to cook for Punjab’s Olympic medal winners — and India’s only gold medallist in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Neeraj Chopra. Mohinder Bagh, the captain’s farmhouse in Mohali, will host the players.

The menu will leave many drooling. Featuring Patiala cuisine, lamb, chicken, pulao and Zarda rice, the spread is a royal feast, as one would expect from the Maharaja of Patiala. According to sources, the Punjab chief minister has also invited some former hockey players and MLA Pargat Singh to the dinner, but the newly appointed PCC chief Navjot Sidhu is not on the guest list.

Political observers say it will be interesting to see if Pargat attends the event. MLAs have been meeting with the CM in groups of late, which many believe is an effort to thwart rebellion against him. The dinner will be attended by approximately 30-40 Olympians from Punjab apart from Neeraj Chopra. Several of his colleagues at the party can attest to his superb culinary skills and his specialties, including ‘dal-bukhara’.