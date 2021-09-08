Mammootty thanks everyone for birthday wishes

Kochi: Megastar Mammootty wrote a statement on Facebook on Tuesday thanking everyone who wished him on his 70th birthday. The wishes left him speechless and humbled and he expressed his gratitude to Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal and Kamal Hassan among others.

‘Overwhelmed and humbled by all the love today on my birthday! From those who know me personally to those who’ve never met me have sent their love in equal measure. From the CM to countless other leaders. From Sri Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Kamal Hassan to countless actors and technicians, film personalities across industries. Media personalities, Publications, channels, pages across the country. Most of all the viewers and film lovers have shared their own celebrations and sent their love in all forms and that has touched me most,’ Mammootty wrote.

The star further added: ‘I’m usually reluctant in celebrating my birthday in a big way, but to see those I know and more so those I don’t know personally, see me as one among their family, making this day something special for themselves. This is when I feel truly blessed. I humbly share my sincerest gratitude and return all the love I’ve received today to each and every one of you multifold. I wish to continue to entertain all of you for as long as I can. Love and Prayers.’

Mammootty is well known for his roles in films like Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha, Adiyozhukkukal, Dhruvam and Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar.