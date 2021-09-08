Pirates attack Indian merchant ship off African coast, 2 injured, 1 kidnapped

Two members of an Indian commercial shipping crew onboard the MV Tampen vessel were injured by pirates off the western coast of Africa, while a third was abducted, according to family members of the concerned crew members.

Due to a problem with the propulsion system, the vessel, which was sailing from Cameroon to Dubai, had to drop anchor in Owendo Anchorage, Gabon.

As per reports, some pirates boarded the vessel in the early hours of Sunday morning at about 12.30 am and attacked the Indian crew members. Family members said that the ship’s chief officer and chef were shot several times during the fight by pirates wielding an AK-47. However, no information on the location of a second engineer, who is alleged to have been kidnapped by pirates, is known. The two injured crew members were reportedly transported to a Gabonese hospital for treatment and surgery.

The crew members’ families claim that the people on board are concerned about their safety and security since the shipping firm Proactive Ship Management Pvt Ltd isn’t interested in guaranteeing their safety.

‘Our priority is to look after the crew,’ a spokesperson of the shipping firm told the media when contacted, adding a statement would be issued later.