Senior Bihar Congress leader Sadanand Singh passes away

Former leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) in the Bihar legislature, Sadanand Singh passed away this morning. According to reports, he had been quite unwell for a few days and died in a hospital in Danapur, where he was being treated. Singh was the legislative party leader in the assembly and represented the Kahalgaon constituency in Bhagalpur for a record nine times in the Bihar Assembly.

Leaders from all parties expressed their sorrow on the loss of a senior Congressman. Madan Mohan Jha, the president of the Bihar Congress, described Sadanand Singh’s death as the ‘end of an era in politics.’

‘Sadanand Singh Ji, a well-known leader of Bihar, a warrior of Congress, passed away today. A political era has come to an end. Your smiling face will always be remembered,’ Jha wrote.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav Singh tweeted: ‘I express my deepest condolences on the demise of senior Congress leader and former minister Shri Sadanand Singh Ji. He had a long socio-political experience. He was a skilled politician. I pray to God to give peace to his soul and strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss.’

‘Today my old friend has left me. Sadanand Babu left us. May God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to bear the loss,’ former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi wrote on Twitter.