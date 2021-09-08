Shahid Kapoor wishes wife Mira Rajput on 27th birthday, calls her the centre of his universe

Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput, celebrated her 27th birthday on Tuesday, September 7. On the occasion, the actor wished Mira a lovely birthday greeting on social media. He named her the centre of his universe while sharing their pictures.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid wrote: ‘Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day, we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday.’

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married on July 7, 2015, in the attendance of their family and friends. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Misha in August 2016 and their second child, Zain in September 2018.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar’s mother Aruna Bhatia passes away

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor’s next film is ‘Jersey.’ It is a Hindi remake of the same-named Telugu flick. In the film, the actor is portraying a player, who achieves his ambition of playing for the Indian cricket team in his forties. Shahid is also slated to premiere his online series shortly.