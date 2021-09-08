Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends marginally lower

Mumbai: The Indian benchmark indices ended marginally lower in the share market. The profit-booking in Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro and Nestle India by investors has weighed upon the equity benchmarks.

BSE Sensex settled 29 points lower at 58,250. NSE Nifty fell by 9 points to close at 17,353. 9 of 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of Bombay Stock Exchange was positive as 1,812 shares ended higher while 1,365 closed lower.

Also Read; Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar, UAE dirham

The top gainers in the market were Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, HDFC Life, Power Grid, Grasim Industries, Coal India, NTPC, Titan, Tata Consumer Products, BPCL and UPL. The top losers in the market were Divi’s Lab, Nestle India, Eicher Motors, Wipro, SBI Life, Hindalco, Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finserv, TCS, Larsen & Toubro and Britannia Industries.