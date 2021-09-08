Stones thrown at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: Video

Toronto: Stones were thrown at Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. The incident happened on Monday as Trudeau was leaving an event at a microbrewery in London, a city southwest of Toronto in Ontario province. An angry protester threw handful of gravel at the prime minister.

The Liberal party leader is seeking a third term in office in snap elections later this month. Trudeau is facing criticism and protest over proposed mandatory coronavirus vaccines and other crisis measures. Protesters have shouted racial and misogynist slurs at his entourage. H had earlier cancelled an event over security concerns.

Also Read: ‘It was the only way to keep the guns silent and save Kabul and her 6 million citizens’: Ashraf Ghani

‘Yes, there is a small fringe element in this country that is angry, that doesn’t believe in science, that is lashing out with racist, misogynistic attacks. But Canadians, the vast majority of Canadians, are not represented by them, and I know will not allow those voices, those special interest groups, those protesters — I don’t even want to call them protesters, those anti-vaxxer mobs — to dictate how this country gets through this pandemic’, said Trudeau during a campaign stop.