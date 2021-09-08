UAE issues new travel advisory for passengers coming from GCC countries

Dubai: The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority (NCEMA) in UAE announced that all passengers coming to UAE from the GCC countries can use their country’s official Covid-19 app to validate their vaccination status and PCR test results taken outside the UAE. The app can be used to enter any venue that adopts the Green Pass system in the UAE.

‘Aiming to ease movement between GCC countries, we are pleased to announce that the use of Covid-19 apps approved by the ministry of health in GCC countries can be used to enter the UAE. These apps can be used to enter places that require Green Pass, provided it has not crossed 6 months since the 2nd dose, depending on the type of vaccine, or in accordance with the validity period of the booster shot approved in said countries.’, tweeted the NCEMA.

Earlier, Abu Dhabi had lifted the mandatory quarantine requirement for all vaccinated passengers arriving into the emirate from all international destinations .