‘We are coming’! Shankar launches new project starring Ram Charan, Kiara Advani

New Delhi: Shankar announced the launch of a new directorial project tentatively titled ‘RC 15’, today, at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. With actors Ram Charan and Kiara Advani on lead roles, this movie marks the 50th production venture of Dil Raju, who is co-producing the film under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Dil Raju, announced the good news, with the film’s concept poster on his official Twitter handle. The forthcoming movie, also marks the second collaboration of Kiara and Ram,after the Telugu action movie ‘Vinaya Vidheya Rama’, which was released in 2019.

‘We are coming!!! #RC15 #SVC50 Muhurtham Ceremony Today,” the tweet on Sri Venkateswara Creations’: the tweet on Sri Venkateswara Creations official handle said.

In the poster, apart from Shankar, Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, Dil Raju, Sunil, Anjali, Jayaram, Naveen Chandra, and other cast members can be seen. Jani Master, Thaman S and others can be seen as part of the crew. S Thirunavukkarasu, Sai Madhav Burra, Harshith Reddy, Ramakrishna, Monika Nigotre, Ramajogayya Sastry, Ananta Sriram, and Narasimharao N form the rest of the team of #RC15. The project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu, under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations and accounts for a pan-India release in three languages – Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Also read: Afghan crisis: India-Russia high-level meeting underway in Delhi