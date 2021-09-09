Country declares drought a ‘national catastrophe’

Nairobi: Under Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, a drought afflicting several parts of the country has been designated a national disaster. According to Xinhua, Kenyatta on Wednesday directed appropriate agencies to spearhead government efforts to assist affected households, including water distribution and emergency food distribution.

In a statement issued in Nairobi, the presidency said that the decision was made after the President met with 85 representatives from Arid and Semiarid Lands (ASAL) in Kenya today.

The government says it will reveal more details about its comprehensive drought mitigation measures when the time comes. Several relief agencies report that 2.1 million people across the ASAL region of Kenya are severely food insecure following two consecutive poor rainy seasons in which crop production has been hindered.