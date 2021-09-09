TN: State to set up 1,600 vaccination camps soon

Chennai: Greater Chennai Corporation announced on Wednesday that 1,600 special vaccination camps will be held in the city on September 12, during a meeting presided over by the Principal Secretary and corporation commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

Civic body’s announcement is in addition to other special camps launched by the corporation for differently-abled citizens, people from low-income groups, pregnant and lactating mothers, and people with co-morbid conditions. Moreover, the corporation launched a door-to-door vaccination program for seniors above the age of 80. As of Wednesday, 43,62,753 vaccine doses had been administered. There are 29,89,064 first dose recipients and 13,73,689 second dose recipients.

On September 12, 600 doctors and 600 nurses are expected to be deployed in this special vaccination drive. According to the corporation, there will be one static camp and two mobile camps in each of the 200 wards. In order to spread awareness about the special drive, 3,000 malaria care workers, 1,400 fever surveillance workers, and 1,400 Anganwadi workers will be sent out.

In addition to this, the Rotary club, Indian Medical Association, college principals, district officials, traders’ associations, and others will spread the awareness of this initiative.. In order to stop the spread of the disease, the corporation has asked all eligible unvaccinated persons to take advantage of the special camp and cooperate with the government.