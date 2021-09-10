Country approves emergency use of UAE-made Hayat-Vax vaccine

Dubai: Vietnam has granted approval for emergency use of Hayat-Vax coronavirus vaccine. This is the 7th vaccine approved by Vietnam.

Hayat-Vax is identical to the Sinopharm vaccine of China. The vaccine is manufactured in China and packaged in the United Arab Emirates. It is the first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine in the Gulf region to be manufactured by a joint venture between Abu Dhabi’s G42 and Sinopharm.