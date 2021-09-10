Facebook introduces its first smart glasses. Here’s all you need to know

‘We wanted to build something that would easily enable you to capture and share experiences from your point of view. We thought if we’re going to build best-in-class glasses, a great place to start is with the iconic Ray-Ban frames that people already love.’ Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and his team are the latest technology company to introduce video glasses to the public.

The social media giant Thursday unveiled ‘Ray-Ban Stories,’ its first pair of smart glasses that allow wearers to take photos and video – of course, to instantly post to Facebook, Instagram and Whats App. Additionally, users can listen to music and podcasts and make calls.

In a slickly-produced video, Zuckerberg promoted his focus on virtual and augmented reality. ‘Ray-Ban Stories is an important step into the future when phones are no longer a central part of our lives and you won’t have to choose between interacting with a device or interacting with the world around you.’

Facebook treads on the ground where another Silicon Valley giant failed. Google Glass set off a privacy firestorm when it was launched in 2013. By 2015, the public had become so offended by video-recording frames that early adopters were called ‘Glassholes.’

As a result, Facebook has teamed up with Ray-Ban to design a model that looks less geeky and addresses privacy issues by including an LED light that appears when the glasses are recording.

Facebook, which has also been criticized for its handling of user data and privacy, said it would not access media used by smart-glasses customers without their consent and that the $299 glasses would provide an ‘ads-free experience.’