Have to take dancing lessons from her: SRK as Gauri shares mom’s video

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan rarely chats with his family on social media, but when he does, it’s always funny. SRK responded to a video posted on Thursday by his wife Gauri Khan on the occasion of her mother’s birthday. ‘There is no one who can match your steps … happy birthday mom …’ Gauri tweeted and posted on her Instagram a video of her mother dancing to the song Daddy Cool. Shah Rukh retweeted Gauri’s video and wrote, ‘Hmmm need to take dancing lessons from mom in law.’

Hmmm need to take dancing lessons from mom in law. https://t.co/6t5u0MtT6D — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 9, 2021

Gauri’s Instagram post received several comments from others. Nandita Mahtani, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Amrita Arora, Neelam Kothari Soni and others posted birthday wishes for Gauri’s mother, Savita Chhiba.

Read also: Covid 3rd wave fears: TN extends ban on festivals

The family’s Mumbai house, Mannat, is ‘remote-controlled’ by her mother from Delhi, Gauri revealed in an earlier interview. ‘Most of my organisation has been remote-controlled by my mum, who is in Delhi. She is on the hotline with the staff, pictures going back and forth, WhatsApp messages… ‘This space is dirty and this needs a full cleanup, this needs sanitisation’ and all that goes on. It keeps her busy and it keeps my staff in check,’ says Gauri. ‘I have learned so much from her, she is basically handling my home through remote control, via messages and phone calls. She has been a huge helping hand,’ she added.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh has two projects lined up back-to-back. Although neither project has been officially announced, Shah Rukh recently shot for Siddharth Anand’s Pathan and Atlee’s untitled film. He was last seen on the big screen in Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, and has since remained busy with projects produced under his Red Chillies Entertainment banner.