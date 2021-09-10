Covid 3rd wave fears: TN extends ban on festivals

Chennai: Tamil Nadu today extended a ban on religious, political, and cultural gatherings until October 31 amid fears of a third Covid wave. Chief Minister Stalin’s administration is concerned about these events turning into super-spreaders of the disease.

DMK-led state government cited Kerala’s fight with the pandemic and resurgent Nipah infection as reasons to extend the ban. It cited the Center’s advisory on a possible third Covid wave sweeping the country in September or October.

During the past 24 hours, Tamil Nadu has reported 1,596 new cases of Covid infection, along with 1,534 recoveries and 21 deaths. A total of 224 infections were recorded in Coimbatore, 186 in Chennai, 130 in Erode and 108 in Chengalpet.

‘Though the daily tally is low, some districts are recording higher numbers,’ Chief Minster Stalin said today. ‘Celebrate festivals at home. Avoid crowded places and travelling by public transport.’

Active cases in the state now number 16,221, and the overall death toll stands at 35,094. The Stalin administration has suspended public transportation in Kerala. The state has intensified the screening of passengers from Kerala, requiring a 72-hour RTPCR negative before allowing them to travel to Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, it is intensifying its inoculation campaign in coastal districts like Coimbatore, Tenkasi, and Theni. The government plans to vaccinate all residents of nine such districts on Sunday. In this drive, 20 lakh doses will be administered across the state.

For the past several weeks, Kerala has been experiencing high Covid numbers, but most of the cases are mild and being treated at home. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has relaxed the rules for functions involving the garlanding of freedom fighters’ statues by District Collectors.