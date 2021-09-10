AR Rahman, Gulzar to create soundtrack for Subrata Roy biopic

Mumbai: Veteran lyricist Gulzar and legendary AR Rahman will collaborate for the biopic on business tycoon Subrata Roy.

Rahman, who is excited to collaborate with Gulzar, said, ‘Gulzar Saab’s soulful lyrics are extremely inspiring for a musician and I hope I can do justice to the lyrics and the story. I am looking forward to this collaboration.’

Gulzar also expressed his pleasure at working with Rahman. ‘It will be wonderful to collaborate with Rahman again. Subrata Roy’s life is enigmatic and inspiring. Rahman is a wonderful artist and musician and I look forward to this collaboration,’ Gulzar shared.

The film based on the life of Sahara group chairperson, will be produced by Sandeep Singh, under his banner Legend Global Studio. The title of the film has not yet been revealed.