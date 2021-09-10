Gulf Air announces new direct flight services

Manama: National air carrier of Bahrain, Gulf Air has announced direct flights to Tel Aviv, Israel from September 30. Gulf Air will operate two flights a week to Tel Aviv.

‘We are delighted to announce the launch of our Bahrain–Tel Aviv route as part of the historic Bahraini–Israeli relations. As the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, we take great pride in supporting our leadership and Kingdom in their role of preserving peace and prosperity in the region. We hope this is merely the beginning of developing further opportunities’, said Captain Waleed Al Alawi, Acting CEO of Gulf Air.