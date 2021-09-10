Gulf country to build world’s largest Lego of a Formula One car ahead of F1 event

Riyadh: The Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), the promoter of the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will soon launch world record-breaking Lego of a Formula One car ahead of the Kingdom’s first ever F1 race.

The SAMF plans to use more than half-a-million colored plastic pieces to create a replica of iconic Formula One car. This will be placed at Red See Mall in Jeddah. The process will begin on September 15 with the first brick to be placed by Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, adviser to the governor of Makkah Region and acting Governor of Jeddah and Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF).

Also Read: WhatsApp to stop functioning on these smartphones

It is with great pleasure that I announce our plan to build the largest LEGO brick build of a Formula One car the world has ever seen. The 2021 Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is all about breaking records and we are therefore delighted to have another record breaker on our hands, with the Jeddah Corniche Circuit also set to become the longest and fastest street circuit in the world’, said Prince Khalid.

The Saudi Arabian Grand Prix will be held in the country for the first time from December 3 to 5 in the Jeddah Corniche.