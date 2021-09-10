Man loses 21 kg due to ‘mental cruelty’ by wife in Haryana, granted divorce

In a landmark judgement, the Punjab and Haryana High Court upheld a Hisar family court’s decision to give divorce to a physically handicapped man. On the basis of mental abuse by his wife, a man from Haryana with a 50% hearing loss filed a divorce petition at the Hisar family court.

In his appeal, the man claimed that his weight had plummeted from 74kg to 53kg as a result of his wife’s mental abuse. He went on to say that his wife was a hothead and a spendthrift who never sought to fit in with his family. He claims that she used to instigate fights over little issues, making him feel embarrassed in front of others.

The woman denied the claims, claiming that her husband and his family members began harassing and humiliating her for dowry after six months of marriage. All of her claims were debunked when the High Court discovered that the woman had abandoned her husband and kid in 2016.

The court learned that the husband’s family had never sought a dowry and had instead financed the woman’s post-marriage higher education. She also filed fake accusations against her husband and other family members, according to the High Court.

Also Read: Row over entry of RSS ideologues in Kannur University syllabus

The orders were issued as the woman’s petition was dismissed by the HC division bench of Justice Ritu Bahri and Justice Archana Puri. She had asked the family court to overturn an order dated August 27, 2019, in which the court had accepted her estranged husband’s petition and granted divorce.

The Hisar couple got married in April 2012 and have a daughter together. The male works at a bank, while the woman works as a teacher in a Hisar private school. Their daughter is under the care of her father.