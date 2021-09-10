Markets to remain closed for three days

Mumbai: Share, forex and Commodity markets in the country will remain closed for three consecutive days from today. All markets will remain shut on Friday, September 10 due to Ganesh Chaturthi. There will be no trading at the markets as it will remain closed for weekly holidays on Saturday and Sunday.

This is the only holiday for the equity market in September 2021. The next share market holiday will be on 15th October on the occasion of Dussehra, followed by Diwali holidays on November 4 and 5. The other holiday in November is on 19, for Gurunanak Jayanti.