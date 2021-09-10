NIRF ranking: Thiruvananthapuram University College bags 25th rank

Thiruvananthapuram: The National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF), has ranked the University College in Thiruvananthapuram. The University College was ranked 25th on the ranking, maintaining a respectable position for the third year in a row. In addition, it is the best college in Kerala.

IIT Roorkee was ranked first in the ‘architecture colleges’ category, followed by NIT Calicut and IIT Kharagpur. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled the sixth edition of the NIRF rankings on Thursday.

Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcomes (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (OI) and Perception (PR) are the five major categories of characteristics used to assess universities. The total amount of marks awarded for each of these five major categories of criteria is used to assign ranks.

For the India Rankings 2021, a total of 4,030 distinct institutions applied for overall rankings, category-specific rankings, and domain-specific rankings. These distinct candidate universities submitted a total of 6,272 applications for ranking.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), which was launched by the Ministry of Education in November 2015, was utilised for this edition as well as the previous five India Rankings released from 2016 to 2021.

In its first year, rankings for universities as well as three domain-specific rankings, namely engineering, management, and pharmacy institutions, were released.

In 2021, three additional categories and five new subject areas were introduced during a six-year period, bringing the overall count to four categories (Overall, University, College, and Research Institutions) and seven topics (Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Architecture, Medical, Law, and Dental). For the first time, research institutes have been ranked in India Rankings 2021.