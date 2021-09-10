Rahul Gandhi, feels at home as a Kashmiri pandit after Vaishno Devi visit

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader in Jammu on a two-day visit, said he is a Kashmiri Pandit and after visiting the Mata Vaishnodevi temple, he felt at home. During a talk in Jammu on Friday, Rahul noted that his family has a long connection to the state.

‘I am a Kashmiri pandit and so are my family. Today morning, a delegation of Kashmiri Pandits met me. According to them, Congress implemented numerous welfare programs for them, but BJP did nothing. My Kashmiri Pandit brothers can count on my support in the near future,’ Rahul Gandhi promised them, adding that he would also be visiting Ladakh after Jammu and Kashmir.

‘J&K has a special place in my heart, but I am also pained. There is brotherhood in J&K, but the BJP and RSS are trying to break it,’ said Rahul Gandhi. Later, he displayed his palm to the crowd, stating, ‘Hand means daro mat (do not be afraid). Lord Shiva’s hand can be seen in the pictures of Wahe Guru’. Rahul Gandhi then attacked the BJP and said it has weakened Jammu and Kashmir. ‘Your statehood was taken from you. J&K should regain its statehood’, he said.

Gandhi’s arrival at the Jammu airport earlier in the day was greeted with rousing applause by Congress members, including top leaders. Rahul Gandhi visited the Mata Vaishnodevi temple on Thursday. The party leaders said he reached the shrine by foot after a ’13 km yatra’ through the Trikuta hills from Katra basecamp. During his visit to the Bhawan, Rahul Gandhi also met with the head pujari and the aarti pujari. A number of leaders, including Mir, accompanied the former Congress president on his pilgrimage to the shrine.