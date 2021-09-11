20th anniversary of 9/11 attack; Taliban flag waved at Afghan presidential palace

Kabul: The Taliban flag fluttered over the Afghan presidential palace, on the 20th anniversary day of September 11 attacks. The Taliban flag was hoisted on Friday, and could be seen waving over the presidential palace in Kabul on Saturday. The militant group also painted their white backdrop flag on the wall of the U.S. Embassy building.

The milestone anniversary Saturday takes place just weeks after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the return to power of the Taliban, the faction that supported and sheltered the Islamist militant group, founded by Osama bin Laden, that carried out the attacks.

The U.S. is set to mark the 9/11 anniversary by paying tributes at New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.