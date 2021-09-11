Restore the identity of Kashmiris : demands Atlaf Bukhari

Srinagar: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari demanded that statehood was the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, and that should be restored soon. The Apni Party chief also criticised Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, an coalition of six mainstream parties, including the Congress and PDP, seeking the restoration of J-K’s special status that was revoked by the Centre in August 2019.

‘We want statehood to be restored soon as it is our identity. However, it is also important that the elections should also take place soon. There should not be sloganeering only that the polls are going to take place. People at the grassroot level are facing difficulties, and it is our duty to provide them grassroots democracy’, Bukhari addressed the press at Srinagar.

‘We appeal to the people to support us. Our party is based on honesty. We do not change colours like chameleons who presented themselves as PAGD in front of the people, and said they have nothing to do with elections, but are now shouting from tree tops, that they will contest the elections, get a majority and form the government’ Bukhari claimed.

Bukhari said his party believes that Articles 370 and 35-A to be basic rights of people and expressed anticipation that the Supreme Court , which is hearing the petitions against the Centre’s decision will restore the same. He claimed that PAGD are fooling the people, saying that they will participate in the elections as well as fight for the restoration special status of Kashmir. ‘Perhaps they do not know that it is the people who form the government and I am sure people have recognised the chameleons that have different colours, at different times. Let them show their roadmap on how to bring back Article 370. Our roadmap is clear that Articles 370 and 35-A are our basic rights and God willing, the Supreme Court will restore it,’ he lashed out at the coalition.