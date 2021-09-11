Arab Coalition destroys Houthi drone targeting Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a booby-trapped Houthi drone targeting the Saudi city of Khamis Mushait. The Houthi rebels supported by Iran has also

targeted the port of Mocha in Yemen with missiles and bomb-laden drones on Saturday.

The attacks come a day after the newly appointed UN special envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg told the Security Council that the Houthi offensive on Marib must stop.

‘Civilians, including the many internally displaced persons who sought refuge in Marib, live in constant fear of violence and renewed displacement. The UN and the international community has been clear in its message: The offensive must stop’, Grundberg said.