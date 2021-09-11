BJP leader Atmaram found dead at UP home; father-in-law of son booked

A 75-year-old BJP politician and former minister, Atmaram Tomar was reportedly killed by two men at his residence in Baraut town, Baghpat district, on Thursday evening. The father-in-law of Atmaram’s eldest son Satya Pratap, a doctor in Meerut, has been charged with murder.

Satya Pratap claimed in the FIR that the murder was motivated by a money disagreement between his father and father-in-law. According to authorities, the BJP politician has been living alone in the residence since his wife died. His younger son resides in the United States.

Officials said that CCTV footage in the neighbourhood showed two males entering the residence on Bijraul road and departing an hour later. Satya Pratap was unable to communicate with his father on Thursday night and the next morning a family acquaintance was sent to the residence and found Atmaram’s room locked from the outside.

‘We broke open the door and found the body on the bed. It seems that he was strangled to death with a towel. No other thing was found missing from the room,’ said Baghpat SP Neeraj Jadaun.

Atmaram served as the vice-chairman (a minister of state rank) of the Ganna Sansthan in 1997 and was the principal of the JV Inter College in Baraut.