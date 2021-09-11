Ganesha idol made from 200 kg chocolate, to be immersed in milk

Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated around the country with zeal. With the festivities in full flow, many social media platforms have been inundated with images and videos of various Lord Ganesha statues. A video of a chocolate idol has now gone viral among them.

Harjinder Singh Kukreja, a restaurateur and chocolatier, posted a video of the idol on Instagram and wrote: ‘CHOCOLATE GANESHA – This is our 6th consecutive year of the Chocolate Ganesha! It took a team of 10 chefs, 10 days and 200+ Kgs Belgian Chocolate to make this eco-friendly Ganesha.’

He further stated that the Visarjan will be performed by immersing the idol in milk. After that, the chocolate milk Prasad would be delivered to needy children in slum regions.

Since shared, the post has received almost 9,100 likes so far and the number is steadily rising along with several responses. ‘This is amazing,’ commented an Instagram user. ‘So lovely,’ wrote another. ‘This is wonderful,’ added a third. Many people also used love or fire emoticons to convey their feelings.