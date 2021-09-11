Govt should fulfil promises to barber community: Telengana Congress raises protests

Hyderabad: The Telangana Congress held protests in Hyderabad, demanding the state government to fulfill its promises to the barber community. Party workers and members from the barber community were present at the protest that was held today at the capital city.

Congress spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, addressed the protest being held by the party’s Telangana unit, claimed that, barbers played a significant role during the Telangana movement. He further added that barber community in Telangana is a very notable community, not just in terms of political context, but also in social life.

‘K. Chandrashekar Rao’s government had promised to build 30,000 modern saloons at government cost. Today, traditional barbers have become jobless, they lost their livelihood because of the corporates who established unisex saloons. We held a protest to remind Chief Minister KCR, about the promises he made for the barber community. I demand CM KCR to immediately set up 30,000 saloons and give free electricity of 250 units,’ Sravan demanded.