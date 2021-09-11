Karipur plane crash: pilot’s non-adherence to SOP to be probable cause of accident: States probe report

Kozhikode: The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau released the investigation report on plane crash at Kozhikode Karipur Airport, on Saturday. The report cited that the non-adherence to the standard operating procedure (SOP) by the pilot flying the aircraft, was the main reason behind the accident. However, the role of systemic failures as a contributory factor cannot be overlooked, as another reason behind the tragedy that killed at least 20 people and injured several others.

‘The PF continued an unstabilised approach and landed beyond the touchdown zone, halfway down the runway, in spite of ‘Go Around’ call by PM which warranted a mandatory ‘Go Around’ and the failure of the PM to take over controls and execute a ‘Go Around”, stated the 257 paged probe report.

The crash of B737-800 aircraft of Air India Express happened on August 7th last year, at the Karipur airport. The plane coming from Dubai had overshot the runway at the airport, and later broke and was destructed. There were 190 people on-board, out of which 20 people, including two pilots, were dead, and several passengers were left injured.