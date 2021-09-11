Mumbai woman brutally raped in a tempo, succumbs to death

Mumbai: 32-year-old woman, who was brutally raped and penetrated at private parts with iron rod, succumbed to death at a government hospital at Mumbai.

The culprit, Mohan Chouhan (45), was apprehended few hours after the incident. After the incident, Chouhan fled from the spot and was tracked in Kurla based on CCTV footage. He said the police control room received a call early Friday morning reporting a man thrashing a woman on Khairani Road. A police squad arrived on the scene and found the woman in a pool of blood. She was rushed to the civic-run Rajawadi hospital.

As per the preliminary investigation, she was raped and attacked with an iron rod in her private parts inside a tempo stopped on the side of the road. Bloodstains were also discovered inside the vehicle. The official added that the woman sustained multiple lacerations on her body, including her private parts, and evidences and follow ups regarding the case are being collected.

Accused Chauhan was detained under IPC sections 307 (attempt to kill) and 376 (rape), but now, they will be adding sections of murder along with rape and unnatural offences.