‘ Not only in UP but the return of BJP is certain in Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur’: JP Ndda

Lucknow: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda claimed that the party will win assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

‘It is a matter of pride for us that under the leadership of PM Modi, the politics of casteism, family, dynasty and communalism in the country has been brought to an end and the politics of development has become popular. Under his leadership, BJP won 325 seats in 2017 and made history. In 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, people of UP gave their support to politics of development. The enthusiasm of BJP workers gives a clear indication of future of Uttar Pradesh’, said Nadda.

‘We have political leaders who go abroad for vacation even when Parliament session is underway. During Corona, every party and leader, except that of BJP, went into lockdown, under quarantine. BJP workers risked their lives and considered it their duty to help the needy’, he added.