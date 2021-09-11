Olympic gold medallist Neeraj takes his parents on their first flight, shares pics

It’s tough to remain grounded after winning an Olympic gold medal, but that’s where Neeraj Chopra stands out from the crowd. Like any other son, he only wants to please his parents, as seen by his Saturday Twitter post, which included photographs of himself and his parents on an aircraft.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote: ‘A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight.’

A small dream of mine came true today as I was able to take my parents on their first flight. ?? ?????? ?? ?? ???? ???? ??? ?? ???? ??? – ???? ?? ???? ??? ?????? ?? ???? ????? ??? ?? ??? ?? ???????? ?? ??? ????? ????? ?????? ?? pic.twitter.com/Kmn5iRhvUf — Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) September 11, 2021

Since shared, the tweet flooded in with heartfelt words of fans for the great Indian athlete. ‘Save these pictures folks, Whenever you feel depressed, demotivated just see this picture and get back the pleasure and motivation to fulfill your dreams,’ one wrote. ‘That’s so beautiful! May you soar higher & fulfill all your dreams. God bless,’ another commented.

Last month in an Instagram post, Neeraj announced his decision to take a break. He also stated that he will return to compete in the Asian and Commonwealth Games in 2022.

‘Firstly, I want to thank everyone for the love and affection I have received since I came back from Tokyo. I have honestly been overwhelmed by the support from across the country and beyond, and am short of words to express my gratitude to you all,’ the javelin thrower wrote.

He further added: ‘The packed schedule of travel and a bout of illness has meant I have not been able to resume training since Tokyo and therefore, along with my team, have decided to cut short by 2021 competition season to be able to take some time off, recharge and come back stronger for a packed 2022 calendar which includes the World Championships, Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.’