Smuggling to China: Man arrested with snake venom worth Rs 13 Cr

Jalpaiguri: A man was arrested with snake venom worth Rs 13 crore, in Jalpaiguri district in West Bengal. A forest officer stated that it was being smuggled to China. The accused, hailing from Dakshin Dinajpur district, was nabbed with three jars of snake venom in Gorumara National Park, the official said.

The accused named Salim Akhtar Mandu, was produced before a court which sent him to six days in the custody of the Forest Department. Snake venom carried in three Belgium crystal glass jars were seized from his possession.