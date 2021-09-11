Twitter tests emoji reactions for tweets in Turkey

Emoji reactions to tweets are currently being tested by Twitter in Turkey for a limited time. A set of emojis has been given to users in the region as a way to react to tweets.

Emoji reactions were first added to Twitter’s direct messages in January last year. There are seven emojis on that list that can be used as a reply to a private message. Now, the company wants to figure out if users will be interested in responding to tweets the same way.

The collection of emojis available to users is based on a study performed by the platform in March to determine which emojis people used to convey their thoughts about a topic. Based on the answer, a small set of emojis was created.

‘Although ‘frustration’ and ‘anger’ are also common emotions people feel while reading Tweets, and some people want to express disagreement with Tweets, we’re not incorporating these as emoji reactions right now,’ the company stated in a press release, adding, ‘Our goal is always to support healthy public conversation and we want to see how our current set of emoji will impact conversations.’

So far, the firm claims that the laughter emoji (Face with Tears of Joy) is the most popular in tweets. In addition, the firm expects that this would boost a positive sentiments on the platform.