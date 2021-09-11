UP: kids found murdered in sugarcane field

Bahraich: Dead bodies of two children with hilt marks on their necks, were found in a sugarcane field under mysterious circumstances at Basantapur village in Uttar Pradesh. Police officials revealed that the bodies belonged to a 10-year-old girl and an eight-year-old boy, adding that their identity was yet to be ascertained. The children were allegedly murdered with sharp edged weapons, and four police teams have been constituted to probe the incident.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyanjay Singh explained about the incident to media: ‘Bodies of two children were found in a sugarcane field on Saturday morning in Basantapur village under Fakharpur police station. One child is a boy, while the other is a girl. Both were attacked with sharp-edged weapons. The age of the deceased girl is around 10 years, while that of the boy is eight.’ He added that investigation is underway and actions to identify the deceased are proceeding under the investigation team.