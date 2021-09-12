‘I am delighted audience loved my performance’: Yami Gautam on ‘Bhoot Police’

Yami Gautam is overjoyed that her role in the recently released film ‘Bhoot Police’ has been well received by her fans. Following remarks from fans on social media, the actress explained why receiving feedback from the public is important to her.

In the horror-comedy, Yami portrays Maya, the proprietor of a silawar tea factory, with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Also Read: It was very weird: Ankita Lokhande recalls first meeting with Sushant

Yami expressed her delight by saying, ‘This is the first time I’ve attempted something like a horror comedy. For me, it was a novel and invigorating experience. I’m overjoyed to learn that the crowd enjoyed my performance. It inspires me to continue to grow as an artist.’

In addition, the actress is preparing for the release of ‘Dasvi,’ ‘A Thursday,’ and ‘Lost.’