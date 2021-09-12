Kerala Tourism Dept launches new app to assist tourists

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Tourism department has launched a mobile application, to ensure a smooth journey for the tourists visiting ‘The God’s own country. The Tourism Department stated that, this app would help the tourists of Kerala find out new tourist attractions, and to record their travel experience.

The app was launched by actor Mohanlal in a function arranged by the tourism department at Kovalam. Additional Chief Secretary K Venu was also present at the occasion.

Kerala Minister for Tourism and Public Works Department, P A Muhaad Riyas said, “The mobile app highlighting Kerala’s tourist destinations aims to projects the unexplored places.’ He further added-‘Tourism Department identified one such destination in each panchayat that will help tourists to experience the fascinating tourist attractions of God’s own country’.

Launching the app, actor Mohanlal expressed his high hopes about the application. ‘The mobile app will be a great help for the tourists. The real-time audio guide of the app can be activated to provide tourists with five tourist spots around their current location’. ‘Tourists can locate toilets, restaurants, and local tastes using mobile App’, he added.

A key feature of the application is a real-time audio guide that could be activated to provide users with five attractions around their current location on a regular basis while they are on the move. In tune with evolving global trends, Kerala Tourism has also incorporated elements of augmented reality to render an immersive user experience by bringing the app users to their dream destinations.