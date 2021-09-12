Man drowns after falling into waterlogged drain in Delhi

Narela: A man perished after falling into a clogged sewer in Narela neighbourhood, north Delhi on Saturday.

The man, whose name is unknown, was strolling along a sewer in Narela Industrial Area’s C Block. Following heavy rain in the capital since early morning, there was waterlogging surrounding the drain. He suddenly slipped and fell into the drain. He got stuck under the concrete slab within the drain due to the heavy flow of water.

The police were notified and a team was dispatched to the scene along with the fire department and a disaster rescue team. The man was dragged out of the cement slab, but he was already dead.

The deceased’s body was sent to a hospital for a post-mortem examination. According to preliminary accounts, the victim was approximately 30 years old. The man’s identity is being sought.