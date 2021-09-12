Ram Charan, Jr NTR’s ‘RRR’ release postponed

RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, will not be released on its scheduled release date. While the post-production work is nearly complete and the film will be ready for release on October 13, the creators have chosen to postpone it since theatres are still closed due to Covid-19. The filmmakers said that the film will be released as soon as possible in a social media post.

The official Twitter handle of the film, RRRMovies, tweeted: ‘Post-production nearly done to have #RRRMovie ready by October’21. But as known to many, we are postponing the release but cannot announce a new date with theatres indefinitely closed. We will release at the earliest possible date when the world cinema markets are up and running.’

After filming for RRR in Ukraine, Ram Charan and Jr NTR returned to Hyderabad in August. The whole cast and crew rushed to Instagram on August 20 to share a sweet video with the director. Sharing the video, the makers wrote, ‘Wrapped up a two-week-long electrifying song schedule in #Ukraine! #RRRMovie #RRR.’

RRR is a fictitious story of two Indian liberation warriors, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharama Raju, set in the pre-independence era and directed by SS Rajamouli. The film stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in major roles. Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran, and Olivia Morris play important parts in the film. MM Keeravani wrote the soundtrack for the film. Dosti, the first song, was released on Friendship Day (August 1).