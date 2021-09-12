Renowned Kashmiri writer Aziz Hajini passes away

Srinagar: Renowned Kashmiri writer Aziz Hajini passed away after being affected with brief illness recently. 64 year old Hajini, a former secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, passed away late on Saturday night, revealed the family sources. The deceased’s ‘Nimaz-e-Janaza’ was scheduled around 09. 30 am at Gindun Joggers Park, near Rajbagh Police Station in Srinagar.

Hajini, was a native of Hajin Sonawari area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, and has held several positions in academic and literary circles, including the secretary post of the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, and authored several books. Several organisations, political parties and leaders have expressed condolences over Hajini’s demise.

People’s Democratic Party tweeted expressing the condolences:- ‘Dr Aziz Hajini’s demise has a left a big void in the literary circles of J&K. Hajini Sb, a noted writer & former Secretary Cultural Academy was also the author of numerous acclaimed books. His absence in Art & culture circuit will be deeply felt. May his soul rest in eternal peace’.

‘May Allah (SWT) bestow the departed soul place in Jannah and perseverance to the mourning family for this irreparable loss’, the People’s Conference expressed grief on demise.