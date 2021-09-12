The Indian security forces will receive ‘Taliban model training’

As part of the anti-terrorism grid, border forces and armed police units have been directed to prepare and administer a new training module on the Taliban and its modus operandi to the troops in anticipation of an ’emerging’ scenario after the Islamic militia takes control of Afghanistan.

In light of the recent fall of Kabul to the Taliban, the ground forces, as well as member units of their intelligence setup, have been asked to update their tactics and combat syllabus to better reflect the new geopolitical situation in central and south Asia as well as its grave security implications for India.

The directive issued by the security establishment a few days ago also envisages the possibility of increasing infiltration from across the border from Pakistan into India’s west and illegal entry of terrorists into India from the east, including from overseas.

The central security forces and intelligence wings have recognized new developments that have taken place in the neighborhood since the Taliban swiftly took control of almost all of Afghanistan’s provinces last month following the US military’s withdrawal from the 20-year war it launched in that country after the 9/11 terror attacks in 2001.