TV actor Shaheer Sheikh, Ruchikaa Kapoor blessed with a baby girl

Actor Shaheer Sheikh and his wife Ruchikaa Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl on late Friday night. The couple, on the other hand, has made no formal statement about the newborn.

Ruchikaa’s baby shower was held by Shaheer last month. Only close friends and family, including Ekta Kapoor, Kanchi Kaul, Krystle D’Souza and Ridhi Dogra, were there for the celebration.

In November last year, Shaheer Sheikh and Ruchikaa had a court marriage. Following their marriage, the pair went to Jammu to see the actor’s parents and receive their blessings, followed by a modest ceremony in Mumbai with Ruchikaa’s relatives.

Shaheer announced his engagement to Ruchikaa on Instagram with a lovely snapshot. Shaheer is seen in the photo holding her hand, which contains the engagement ring, while she laughs her heart out. He captioned it: ‘#TuHasdiRaveexcited for the rest of my life..#ikigai’

Ruchikaa Kapoor is the head of the Balaji Telefilms’ Films section, which is run by Ekta Kapoor. Shaheer Sheikh, on the other hand, has amassed tremendous fame as a TV actor over the years. The actor has been seen as Arjun in Ekta Kapoor’s Mahabharat, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Navya, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and many others.

In the meantime, Shaheer Sheikh will be seen next in Pavitra Rishta 2 with Ankita Lokhande. He will portray Manav in the programme, a role that has previously been performed by Sushant Singh Rajput and Hiten Tejwani.