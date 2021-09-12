Woman booked under anti-black magic act over husband’s complaint in Pune

A woman and 11 of her relatives were charged under the anti-black magic act on Saturday, in a case registered at Kothrud police station by her husband.

Kuldeep Shivaji Jadhav (40), a resident of Kothrud, who is a software engineer by profession is the complainant, while the accused woman is Urmila Jadhav.

Senior inspector Mahendra Jagtap of Kothrud police station said, ‘The case was registered based on a court order. We received the order and the case was registered. We will investigate the claims.’

According to Kothrud police station sub-inspector Kishan Rathod, the spouse is facing a charge under Section 498(a) of the Indian Penal Code, which was filed against him in September 2020. The man had reported to the court and then to the police that his wife had demanded Rs 1 crore.

‘His complaint mentions that they had been in a fight and signed a bond in 2014 that she would change her behaviour henceforth. However, he says that she started to do some rituals with lemons, turmeric, uncooked rice, and fire in the house and started telling him that she knew a baba (godman) who was telling her all the solutions. He has also mentioned that he never met the baba, but the woman wanted him to act as per the directions given by the alleged baba,’ said Rathod.

At the Kothrud police station, a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code section of extortion and cheating provisions, as well as relevant parts of Maharashtra’s Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.