Work for society, don’t aspire for posts: Delhi CM tells AAP workers

Arvind Kejriwal, the leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, stated during the party’s national council meeting that party officials must commit themselves to work for the betterment of society and the nation in order to show their value. He stated that no one should aspire to positions and tickets like those held by ‘other parties.’

The Delhi chief minister added that the party should not be recognised in the same manner as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are recognised. People across the country have begun to believe that ‘the AAP is the only chance’ after watching how the party is operating the government in Delhi. ‘If you come to me asking for posts, it means you are not deserving of it and you have to demand it. You should work in such a manner that I have to say that you should hold the post,’ Kejriwal was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The AAP is working on growing across the country, with a particular focus on poll-bound states like Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat. Kejriwal also urged party members to avoid allowing factionalism within the Aam Aadmi Party. Any infighting and factionalism, he added, would erode people’s faith in the party and its followers.

Kejriwal further stated that the AAP has responded to its critics who had previously predicted that the party will vanish in the future. He said that detractors dismissed them, claiming that once in power, they would only be in power for a single term. ‘When we came into power in Delhi, back then people would say they had one term and their party would finish after that. But now that we have been successfully running a government in Delhi, people look at our work and say that we are the only hope they have left,’ Kejriwal further added.