Arab Coalition foil attack on Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: Arab Coalition forces led by the Saudi Arabia destroyed an explosive-laden drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi targeting Khamis Mushait in Saudi Arabi on Monday.

‘We are taking operational measures to protect civilians and civilian objects’, said the Coalition forces in a statement.

Houthi rebels supported by Iran were launching continuous attacks targeting Saudi Arabia using explosives-laden drones, missiles and booby-trapped boats.

Also Read: UAE announces visa on arrival for passengers from 70 countries

A civil war between the government forces and Houthi rebels broke out in Yemen in 2014. The Houthi rebels captured much of the country, including the capital Sanaa during the civil war. Arab coalition forces obstructed the rebels. As per UN reports, until now more than 100,000 Yemenis, including civilians, were killed in the conflict.