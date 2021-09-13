BMW launched ‘X5 xDrive SportX Plus’: Know the features and Price

Mumbai: German car makers, BMW has launched BMW X5 xDrive SportX Plus variants – X5 xDrive40i SportX Plus and X5 xDrive30d SportX Plus in India.

The BMW X5 xDrive30d is powered with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-diesel unit which is capable of producing 265bhp and a maximum torque of 620Nm @1,500 2,500 rpm. It accelerates from 0 -100kmph in just 6.5 seconds. The BMW X5 xDrive40i is powered with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 340bhp and a maximum torque of 450Nm @1,500 5,200 rpm. The car caccelerates from 0 -100kmph in in just 5.5 seconds. Both the cars are paired with an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

Both the cars are produced in Chennai and can be booked at shop.bmw.in.

Both the car features Sports Leather Steering Wheel, electrical seat adjustment with memory function, Panoramic glass roof and Welcome Light Carpet, ambient Lighting with six dimmable design, Automatic Differential Brakes/Locks (ADB-X), extended ‘Dynamic Traction Control’ (DTC), Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help . The cars also has safety features including six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

The new cars are priced at:

BMW X5 xDrive30d SportX Plus: Rs 79,50,000

BMW X5 xDrive40i SportX Plus: Rs 77,90,000