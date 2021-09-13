Delhi CM inaugurates renovated Chandni Chowk area; food joints to open till midnight

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal opened the newly renovated Chandni Chowk market on Sunday and declared that the entire area will be converted into a tourist destination by allowing street food restaurants to operate until midnight. Kejriwal told a crowd gathered at Fountain Chowk in the Chandni Chowk major market that Chandni Chowk has grown more beautiful as a result of the redevelopment and people can come here to walk till midnight.

According to Kejriwal, people from all around the city are flocking to visit the renovated market, which has now become the city’s ‘most significant tourism destination.’ ‘It has already become an important tourist place. I came to know that people come here to roam till 12 am. Street food joints will be allowed to open for 3-4 more hours till 12 am so that people can come here in the night and enjoy. Lots of street food joints will be opened after closure of the market,’ Kejriwal announced.

The major Chandni Chowk section between the Red Fort and the Fatehpuri Masjid crossing has been renovated and the stretch has been developed as a pedestrian-friendly corridor with red granite stone, ornamental lighting, plants and street furniture, among other elements.

Between 9 am and 9 pm, the stretch has been designated as a ‘no traffic zone’ for motor vehicles. Broken roads, dangling wires and traffic congestion were formerly synonymous with Chandni Chowk, according to Kejriwal, but it has now become attractive and visually pleasing.

‘We have beautified almost 1.4 km stretch of the Chandni Chowk market and made it extremely beautiful. Traffic on the stretch was improved, dangling wires were made underground, CCTVs were installed under the redevelopment project,’ Kejriwal said. Work on the project began in December 2018 after it was approved in August 2018. The project was supposed to be finished in March 2020, however it was pushed back owing to the pandemic. The project was planned to open on April 17 this year, however it was postponed owing to the second wave of Covid-19.