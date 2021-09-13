Ex-kho kho player found dead on railway track in UP, family alleges rape

Uttar Pradesh: A 24-year-old national-level kho kho player was found dead on a railway track in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday, 100 metres from her house. She had marks on her neck, a broken tooth and other injury marks when her body was discovered in a pool of blood. Her clothing was unkempt. She was allegedly raped, her family claims.

A police case has been registered against unnamed people under sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code based on their allegation.

The Dalit sportswoman had gone to a private school for a job interview on Friday morning. When she didn’t return for many hours, her family became concerned and began looking for her. A neighbour alerted them at 3 pm that a girl had been found unconscious on a lonely section of the railway tracks.

The girl was identified by the family when they arrived at the location. According to the family, the police initially declined to register an FIR since the incident occurred outside of their jurisdiction. They stated that the case would be investigated by the Government Railway Police (GRP).

After the involvement of local Bahujan Samaj Party officials, the FIR was ultimately registered at a GRP station 40 Kms away. Senior Superintendent of Police, Aparna Gupta said, ‘police inquiry is underway at present.’

Over the previous five years, the victim, who used to work as a sports teacher at a government school, had represented two states in kho kho at the national level. She also competed in inter-college events.